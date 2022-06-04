wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Challenges Roman Reigns To Universal Title Match For WWE Clash At The Castle
Drew McIntyre wants Roman Reigns’ WWE Undisputed Universal Championship and laid down a challenge for WWE Clash At The Castle on tonight’s Smackdown. McIntyre appeared during Friday night’s show and laid out a challenge to Reigns for the September 3rd PPV in Wales.
Reigns has yet to respond to the challenge.
"Drew McIntyre will challenge and will win the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at #WWECastle. "@DMcIntyreWWE is calling his shot! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/fBGkY7C7kf
— WWE (@WWE) June 4, 2022
