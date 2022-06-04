wrestling / News

Drew McIntyre Challenges Roman Reigns To Universal Title Match For WWE Clash At The Castle

June 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Drew McIntyre WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

Drew McIntyre wants Roman Reigns’ WWE Undisputed Universal Championship and laid down a challenge for WWE Clash At The Castle on tonight’s Smackdown. McIntyre appeared during Friday night’s show and laid out a challenge to Reigns for the September 3rd PPV in Wales.

Reigns has yet to respond to the challenge.

