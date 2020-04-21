Drew McIntyre Challenges Seth Rollins to Match at Money in the Bank (Video)

It looks as if our WWE Championship match for Money in the Bank is set, as Drew McIntyre laid out a challenge on Raw. McIntyre challenged Seth Rollins to a match at the PPV on tonight’s episode of Raw after Rollins attacked him on last week’s show following his match against Andrade.

McIntyre began to address Rollins directly before Zelina Vega came out with Angel Garza and Austin Theory. He was then sneak attacked by Andrade, who he delivered a Claymore Kick to. McIntyre is facing Garza later tonight.

Rollins has yet to accept the challenge, so the match isn’t official yet. Money in the Bank will air on May 10th on WWE Network.