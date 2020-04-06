Drew McIntyre Challenges Tyson Fury, Fury Accepts The Challenge

In an interview with TalkSport, Drew McIntyre said that now that he’s defeated Brock Lesnar, he’d like to fight former English soccer star Chris Sutton, as well as boxer Tyson Fury. He asked for Sports Breakfast co-host and Rangers star Ally McCoist to organize it.

He said: “When it gets backs to normal, the next thing I want to do is fight Chris Sutton. You set it up. Finally, when everything gets back to normal and I can get back to the UK and parade about with the belt, the last thing I want to do is have the match with Sutton. You’d be in my corner. I know Tyson Fury is on the show today, as well. I need to bring up Fury because he was talking trash about me, so I know he’s coming on the show. Tell him ‘I saw what you said about me.’ He didn’t care who won the match [between Lesnar and I], he thought I was going to win and thinks he can smash me. Just let him know ‘Fury I’ve won the championship, now I’m paying attention to you’. After I beat Sutton, I’m coming for Fury.”

Fury got the message, because he posted a response on Instagram.

He wrote: “@dmcintyrewwe has call me out after his @wwe Wrestlemania 36 victory, first I say congratulations and what a fantastic job. Secondly I accept his challenge, anytime any place, anywhere.”