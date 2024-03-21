Drew McIntyre On Changing His Character Up, Showcasing More Of What He Can Do

Drew McIntyre underwent a character evolution earlier this year, and he recently opened up about evolving his character and more. McIntyre spoke with Gorilla Position for a new interview and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On changing his character: “Obviously I’ve loved what I’ve done since I returned to WWE… It got to a point where I knew we have to evolve. It doesn’t feel like the right fit anymore.”

On pushing to break out of the pack: “I didn’t come here to make up the numbers. I came here to be top of the card and make a true difference to the show.”

On talent getting more opportunities to shine: “There’s more than one way to do it and now it’s very much ‘Let’s throw things against the wall’… The more you kill it, the more freedom you’re gonna get. That’s the way it should be and that’s the way it used to be.”