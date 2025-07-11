Drew McIntyre Jokes That Changing Your Last Name To Fatu Is A Great Way To Succeed In WWE

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Drew McIntyre spoke about advice he gives to younger wrestlers on how to get opportunities in WWE and joked about them changing their last name. McIntyre is set to wrestle on Saturday Night’s Main Event tomorrow night, as he will take on Randy Orton.

He said: “No, I can really care less what your last name is. My journey is very different from basically anybody’s ever. I came from Scotland, was the first-ever Scottish person ever signed directly from Scotland to WWE, a country of five million people, and I’ve had such a unique journey, a lot of ups and downs on the way. The longtime fans out there will know everything I’ve been through and had to fight for everything I got. Today’s day in age, it’s lucky I’m as good as I am or I might get lost in the shuffle because I suggest to a lot of the talent backstage when they’re asking for advice, maybe change your last name to Fatu or something. You might get more opportunities.“