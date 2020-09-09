wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew McIntyre & Charlotte Flair Do Virtual Visits With Children’s Hospital, New UpUpDownDown
– Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair conducted some virtual meet-and-greets at Levine Children’s Hospital. The WWE PR account tweeted out a link to a video as you can see below:
.@WWE Champion @DMcIntyreWWE and WWE Superstar @MsCharlotteWWE recently conducted virtual meet-and-greets with patients from @LevineChildrens Hospital in Charlotte, NC. @WCCBCharlotte https://t.co/OEjLd8fPJ6 pic.twitter.com/Z41OfEZtDr
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) September 9, 2020
– The latest UpUpDownDown Uno video is online, described as follows:
