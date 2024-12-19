– As previously reported, the self-proclaimed, “rightful, true WWE Champion” Kevin Owens crashed the WWE Raw on Netflix Kickoff yesterday at WWE HQ. During his visit, he took the time to tape his face over a WWE Champion display of Cody Rhodes at the building. Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre responded to Kevin Owens’ actions, and he pointed out an earlier video he shared from WWE HQ, except he taped an image of himself over Damian Priest’s face when Priest was champion.

McIntyre wrote in the caption of his post on X, “‘Can I copy your homework?’ ‘Sure just change it a tiny bit.'” Kevin Owens himself later responded to the comments from Drew McIntyre, writing in response, “I’m considering adding a Claymore to my moveset too!” You can view their exchange below.

Drew McIntyre was victorious at last weekend’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. In his first match since losing to CM Punk inside Hell in a Cell at WWE Bad Blood, he defeated Sami Zayn.

‘Can I copy your homework?’ ‘Sure just change it a tiny bit’ https://t.co/iXuizMMct3 pic.twitter.com/puUy76SjDV — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) December 19, 2024