Drew McIntyre Calls CM Punk ‘Controversial’: ‘He Gets People Talking’

In an interview with SportsKeeda, Drew McIntyre was asked about the possibility of CM Punk returning to the WWE after his AEW firing. Punk showed up backstage at RAW and spoke to Triple H back in April. Here are highlights:

On a possible UK faction: “I don’t know. I’ve always felt like more of a lone wolf. I have noticed that a lot of people have been forming factions and using it to their advantage. You mentioned the Bloodline, like there was a reason I wasn’t giving Jey Uso a big hug as soon as he showed up for Monday Night RAW, because he was kicking my head in for about a year or six months straight making sure I wasn’t becoming Undisputed Champion. I just can’t imagine myself in a group right now. If the right people, the right time, the right place, the right cause…and became apparent that I really needed to form some kind of supergroup for the greater good, I would. But right now I just can’t imagine it. I do have Riddle nipping at my heels to be a tag team every week. He’s like an annoying dog but I do like him.”

On CM Punk returning to WWE: “I mean, I don’t make those decisions. I watch what I say in interviews. But he’s certainly controversial and he gets people talking. I’ll leave it at that.”