Drew McIntyre Says CM Punk ‘Deserves To Be Tortured’, Wants To Take Him Out For Good

In an interview with the Pat McAfee Show (via Fightful), Drew McIntyre spoke about his hatred of CM Punk and his plans at getting revenge for what Punk has done to him on WWE TV. That includes costing McIntyre the World Heavyweight title and ruining his Wrestlemania moment.

When asked about using his sword to end Punk, McIntyre said: “I love the sword idea, aside from going to jail. I just think that would be the easy way out. He doesn’t deserve the easy way out. He deserves to be tortured and beaten over and over. Even the Claymore, I have to jump up and fall down myself, that hurts me. I just want to punch his stupid face. Actually, that hurts my knuckles. I want to forearm his stupid face once this bone heals, until he’s unconscious, not quite finished yet, until he comes back around, and I can do it again. He made my life hell when I was a kid. I was young, naive, new to America, and could barely figure out how to pay bills, never mind making it in WWE. He could have helped me and helped me navigate those waters instead of actively hurting me. I’ve figured it out. I’m one of the top dogs in WWE. I’m a big, giant, angry monster now, and I’m going to smack him around. He breaks so easily, I don’t want to hit him so hard, he’s made of glass. Every time I break him, he goes away, he rehabs, he keeps coming back to the Terminator, so I need to figure out a way to take him out for good.“