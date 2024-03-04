Drew McIntyre Says CM Punk Should Be Grateful, Claims He’s Keeping Punk Relevant

During an appearance on WWE’s The Bump (via Fightful), Drew McIntyre spoke about his shots at CM Punk on WWE TV and said Punk should thank him for keeping him relevant. McIntyre has taken credit for Punk’s injury and continues to reference him even with Punk not around.

He said: “Too harsh? I think Punk and everyone should be thanking me. All his fans should be thanking me because I’m the one keeping him relevant right now by constantly talking about him. Not only that, I’ve dedicated my win at WrestleMania, the world title match to Punk, so if anything, I’m the good guy here. I don’t see the issue. Should be thanking me. Send me gifts, Punk.”

He also gave an update on his ear, after he suffered a ruptured eardrum at Elimination Chamber.

McIntyre added: “Nothing that’s gonna affect me, nothing that’s gonna take me out of WrestleMania. Like I said on Monday, like I said to the doctor, I might be hurt, but who do you think I am, CM Punk? It’s not gonna take me out the game, but yeah, it’s been a little frustrating. My hearing isn’t the best in general, so to get my eardrum perforated, to hear even worse than I do in general, it is really annoying. I think it’s made my eyesight even better somehow. My other senses are heightened.“