Various News: Drew McIntyre Comments on Beating Kurt Angle on Raw, MLW Announces Ladder Match For MLW Zero Hour

On last night’s WWE Raw, Drew McIntyre defeated Kurt Angle in the main event, using Angle’s own ankle lock. McIntyre commented on Twitter…

An Olympic gold medal, a hall of fame career. Accolades that would normally guarantee victory against a “normal” man. But know that I’m not a “normal man.” If you step into the ring with me, I will hurt you, I will humble you, and I will beat you. #Raw — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) November 6, 2018

– MLW has announced middleweight champion MJF vs. Kotto Brazil vs. Jason Cade vs. Marko Stunt in a four-way ladder match for the title for the December 14th Zero Hour event.