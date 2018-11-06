Quantcast

 

Various News: Drew McIntyre Comments on Beating Kurt Angle on Raw, MLW Announces Ladder Match For MLW Zero Hour

November 6, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Drew McIntyre WWE Raw

On last night’s WWE Raw, Drew McIntyre defeated Kurt Angle in the main event, using Angle’s own ankle lock. McIntyre commented on Twitter…

– MLW has announced middleweight champion MJF vs. Kotto Brazil vs. Jason Cade vs. Marko Stunt in a four-way ladder match for the title for the December 14th Zero Hour event.

