Drew McIntyre Comments on His Heel Turn: ‘Daddy’s Home’

– As previously reported, Drew McIntyre attacked Jey Uso in the main event of last night’s WWE Raw, helping The Judgment Day retain their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against Uso and Cody Rhodes. After the match, McIntyre showed that he had allied himself with The Judgment Day. Later on, the former WWE Champion commented on his turn via X (Formerly Twitter). Drew McIntyre wrote, “Daddy’s home. #WWERaw”