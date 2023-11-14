wrestling / News

Drew McIntyre Comments on His Heel Turn: ‘Daddy’s Home’

November 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Rhea Ripley Drew McIntyre Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Drew McIntyre attacked Jey Uso in the main event of last night’s WWE Raw, helping The Judgment Day retain their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against Uso and Cody Rhodes. After the match, McIntyre showed that he had allied himself with The Judgment Day. Later on, the former WWE Champion commented on his turn via X (Formerly Twitter). Drew McIntyre wrote, “Daddy’s home. #WWERaw”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Drew McIntyre, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading