Drew McIntyre Comments On ‘Breaking The Fourth Wall’ At Wrestlemania
In a post on Twitter, Drew McIntyre said that his favorite moment at Wrestlemania this year was when he ‘broke the fourth wall’ to thank WWE fans.
He wrote: “This is my WrestleMania moment. In a Mania unlike any other I couldn’t help but break the “fourth wall” to say thank you. Thank you all for choosing WWE as an escape right now and THANK you for believing in a kid who wouldn’t take no for an answer #WWE #WrestleMania”
This is my WrestleMania moment. In a Mania unlike any other I couldn’t help but break the “fourth wall” to say thank you. Thank you all for choosing WWE as an escape right now and THANK you for believing in a kid who wouldn’t take no for an answer #WWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Gu8MubP3zX
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 8, 2020
