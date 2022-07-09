Drew McIntyre Comments on Logan Paul Signing With WWE

– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre discussed Logan Paul signing with WWE. McIntyre noted during the interview that if given the chance, he is “going to beat up” Logan Paul. Below are some highlights:

Drew McIntyre on Logan Paul signing with WWE: “I don’t know what kind of contract it is, if he’s full-time, if he’s signed for a series of matches but he did impress me at WrestleMania. He’s obviously an incredible athlete, and he’s obviously a fan of our product, you don’t just come in and do as good a job as he did without knowing our job well enough.”

On how people want to see guys like Logan Paul get beat up: “He’s such an entertainer, he gets it, he’s genuinely a bad guy. He’s one of the most hated people on planet Earth, I assume that’s just him, if it’s not, kudos to him that’s what sells tickets, people want to see guys like him get beat up.”

Logan Paul is expected to return to the ring at WWE SummerSlam 2022 later this month.