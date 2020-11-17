Drew McIntyre Comments on WWE Championship Win, Tells Roman Reigns ‘See You on Sunday’

– On last night’s episode of Raw, Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton to recapture the WWE Championship and become a two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion. With the win, McIntyre will now face Universal champion Roman Reigns this Sunday at Survivor Series in a Raw vs. SmackDown, Champion vs. Champion match. Following his title victory, McIntyre had a backstage interview on the win.

When asked by Sarah Schreiber about how it feels to win the WWE title for a second time, McIntyre stated the following:

“Every time I hear Drew McIntyre WWE Champion, it never gets old. It feels like the first time. Every time, I guess this is technically the second time I’ve held the title, and I feel exactly the same as I did winning it the first time. And the only thing that makes it that much sweeter is defeating Randy Orton. After everything we’ve been through, after everything he put me through personally, after everybody he attacked, and taking my title away from me at Hell in a Cell, this felt pretty freaking good. I don’t even know the words. It’s hard to find the words. I’m just feeling really, really good right now.”

When asked about his upcoming matchup against Universal champion Roman Reigns, McIntyre responded, “I think I’ve got the words for this one. You told me to go get a title. Well, I went and got a title. See you on Sunday.”

Additionally, McIntyre added via his Twitter account after the victory, “It’s easy to talk about what’s next. But for tonight I’m thinking about what it is. Proud of my match tonight on #WWERaw. I’m never going to take this responsibility or this feeling for granted.”

McIntyre vs. Reigns will take place on Sunday, November 22 at Survivor Series 2020. The event will be held at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida and will be broadcast live on the WWE Network. You can view that post-match interview and McIntyre’s tweet below: