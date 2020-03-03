Drew McIntyre Competes After Raw Goes Off the Air (Video)

Drew McIntyre came out for a match with Randy Orton after Raw ended, but got someone else instead. As you can see below, McIntyre came out to the ring and challenged Orton to a match. Erick Rowan came out instead, and McIntyre beat him in short order. He went on to hype his match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.

