Drew McIntyre Competes After Raw Goes Off the Air (Video)
Drew McIntyre came out for a match with Randy Orton after Raw ended, but got someone else instead. As you can see below, McIntyre came out to the ring and challenged Orton to a match. Erick Rowan came out instead, and McIntyre beat him in short order. He went on to hype his match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.
You can check out our own Larry Csonka’s full review of the show here.
Drew McIntyre wants a piece of Randy Orton when RAW went of the air #RAW pic.twitter.com/KLhdwB1z5R
— Alastair McKenzie🏴 (@Mckenzieas93) March 3, 2020
AFTER #RAW Drew McIntyre came out, says Beth Phoenix was right ‘Randy Orton is a Son Of A B*****’
He challenges Randy to a match.
Rowen Comes Out. To BOOS. Drew did quick work. Went on to hype up his match against Brock. pic.twitter.com/Pq99Gy2zPP
— Macho T 💪 (@ItsMachoT) March 3, 2020
