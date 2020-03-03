wrestling / News

Drew McIntyre Competes After Raw Goes Off the Air (Video)

March 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Drew McIntyre WWE Raw 12720

Drew McIntyre came out for a match with Randy Orton after Raw ended, but got someone else instead. As you can see below, McIntyre came out to the ring and challenged Orton to a match. Erick Rowan came out instead, and McIntyre beat him in short order. He went on to hype his match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.

You can check out our own Larry Csonka’s full review of the show here.

