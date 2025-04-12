Drew McIntyre Confirms He Was Angry After WWE Royal Rumble, Says ‘Not All Details Are Accurate’

Back in February, it was reported that Drew McIntyre stormed out of the building following the Royal Rumble as he was frustrated with how the match went down. In an interview with Getting Over (via Fightful), McIntyre confirmed that he was frustrated after the match but noted that the reports weren’t completely accurate.

He said: “Not all the details are accurate, but yeah, I was fuming. I let everybody know what I thought and then I left. I’ve learned, as an adult, nothing good happens when you’re highly emotional so just go calm down, get the facts, and deal with it. I don’t want to punch somebody in the head and be unprofessional and find out facts later that I didn’t know about it. It depends on the situation. For me, if I ever feel somebody did something disrespectful and went into business for themselves and the likes, that’s when I get frustrated. Sometimes, it’s not what it appears on the surface and you have to get all the facts together and you have to just calm down. It’s just funny that every time I have a moment, it doesn’t happen often, Priest jokes about it in a promo because that’s all he’s got, ‘Drew complains all the time, he’s always going to leave the building.’ It’s a couple of times in a few years. Considering I’m Scottish and have an anger problem, that’s not too bad. Also, if I stayed I might have punched some people out and been like, ‘Oh, it wasn’t actually their fault. Wakey, wakey.’“