Drew McIntyre Confronts Seth Rollins After Raw

Drew McIntyre came out to go face to face with Seth Rollins after tonight’s Raw went off the air. PWInsider reports that Rollins cut a promo about his attack on Kevin Owens, which brought McIntyre out for a Claymore Kick on Rollins. McIntyre then got on the microphone and said he refused to end the night with Rollins getting the last laugh and said that things will change once he beats Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36.

The site also noted that a lot of the upper level was tarped off, though the lower and mid-levels all around were “pretty full despite coronavirus concerns.”