Drew McIntyre “Confused” By Karrion Kross’ Choice Of An Hourglass

Drew McIntyre took some time during his appearance on El Brunch de WWE to talk about his feud with Karrion Kross and one of the more perplexing elements his opponent brought to the conflict (via Fightful). With Kross’ known catchphrase of “Tick Tock”, McIntyre feels that the comparative silence of an hourglass is a little nonsensical. You can read a highlight and watch the full episode below.

On Kross’ approach to the grudge: “First of all, I’d like to get Clash of the Castle out [of] the way because it’s the biggest match of my entire career. But he’s not letting up, he’s leaving little symbols around to remind me, he’s lurking in the shadows outside the attack from behind. The hourglass that he left in my locker room in Canada last week and also the interview that I saw where he had some interesting words. I see a man that is frustrated that he didn’t get a fair shake during his first run, is perhaps a little frustrated that I got a golden opportunity that didn’t work out and I had to work very hard to get my second opportunity. I understand the frustration, I understand he’s coming to take what he believes is his, but he’s gotta understand I’m freaking busy. I’m gonna go fight for the title, it’s against Roman Reigns, so he can take a stop back. Once I’m done with Roman, then I’ll kick his face off, then I’ll break that little sandglass. I’ll remind him like I don’t get it, it’s an hour glass, it doesn’t go tick tock, it doesn’t make a noise. So I’m confused. We’ll have a conversation, I’ll point out those things once I’m done with Roman.”