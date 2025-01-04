Drew McIntyre Costs Usos & Sami Zayn Match Against The Bloodline On WWE Smackdown

Drew McIntyre made his presence known in the main event of WWE Smackdown to cost The Usos and Sami Zayn their match. The main event of Friday’s show saw the Usos and Zayn battle the New Bloodline. The match saw McIntyre appear and make his way down to the ring, leading to Jey Uso diving onto him.

Uso then climbed up top and leap at Fatu, but Fatu avoided the attack and hit a up Samoan Drop. Jey continued to fight back but Solo Sikoa hit the Samoan Spike for the win.