– After last night’s WWE SmackDown went off the air, Drew McIntyre came out for a post-show dark match with Jey Uso, and he got on the microphone to cut a promo on the currently injured CM Punk. McIntyre stated that he’d grant Punk a title shot after winning it later this month at Clash at the Castle and then beat Punk and send him packing.

Drew McIntyre said on Punk, “When I win the title, I’ll offer him a title match. His ego is so big, he will say ‘yes’ to the title match, social media will freak out, tickets will fly out the door, there will be a buzz that you’ve never seen! Punk and I will be in this ring, eye to eye with each other! The bell will ring, and then, I’ll embarrass him worse than be embarrassed himself in the UFC and we’ll move on. Anyway, tonight, you’re [Uso] gonna get the biggest Yeet-down of your damn life!”

Drew McIntyre will challenge Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Title at WWE Clash at the Castle on Saturday, June 15. The event will be held at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. It will be broadcast live on Peacock. You can view a clip of McIntyre’s post-show promo posted on X by user TJH_7 below: