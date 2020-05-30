Drew McIntyre Reveals He Gets Approval to Cut Unscripted Promos in WWE, Claims He Uses Little of What’s Written for Him on TV

– Sportskeeda’s Gary Cassidy recently interviewed WWE Superstar and world champion Drew McIntyre, who revealed that he gets to cut unscripted promos in WWE, since Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman know that he’s capable of doing it and are comfortable letting McIntyre be himself and speak from the heart. Below are some highlights and a clip from the interview.

McIntyre on getting approval to cut unscripted promos on Raw: “I mean, inevitably, it comes down to Vince McMahon being cool with everything and, if it’s working, he’s going to be cool with it. I think, like, a Paul Heyman knows exactly who I am, what I’m capable of and what I was doing outside of the company, and was maybe looking for that opportunity to let me be myself, to allow Mr McMahon to see that.”

McIntyre on promo he improvised on the spot after a Raw dark match: “I can’t pinpoint exactly but Paul Heyman reminded me recently that there was a particular promo that I did, it was a dark match after RAW had finished, it was a Cage Match and he basically said, ‘Go buy some time.’ I went out, sat on the barricade and I was just myself, I was Drew Galloway, I interacted with the crowd and I remember fans stopping and turning round, and walking back down because I was just having fun, being silly — being the real Drew — being sarcastic, telling jokes aren’t funny half the time and that’s the real me, but when the bell rings, they also know I’m going to kick butt.”

McIntyre on not using much of what’s written for him on TV: “I guess that’s part of my charm is that I am a bit goofy and a bit silly at times but, when it comes down to it. I will kick your butt and I’ve got a relatable story so it is really cool to be the real me and, like you say, if you looked at the pieces of paper that say words on it before I go out there, I’d be shocked if you found four that actually come out on television.”