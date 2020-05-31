Drew McIntyre Comments on Issue Cyberbullying, Says It ‘Doesn’t Take Any Effort to be Nice’

– During a recent conference call with WWE champion Drew McIntyre, Sportskeeda’s Gary Cassidy asked about the issue of cyberbullying, noting the recent loss of Hana Kimura and the vulgar criticism Alexa Bliss received from a wrestling YouTuber JD From NY.

Drew McIntyre shared his thoughts on the matter, saying that it “doesn’t take any effort to be nice.” He stated the following:

“I mean… There are so many scenarios and situations around the world that are incredibly upsetting. I don’t think that Drew McIntyre is the person that should be speaking on it. I think you should just ask yourself, you know, ‘Would I like it if somebody said that to me?’ It’s as simple as that. It takes a lot of effort to not be nice and doesn’t take any effort to be nice. Just be nice.”