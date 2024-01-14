– Ahead of last night’s WWE Supershow event in Las Cruces, New Mexico, Drew McIntyre released a video on his social media commenting on CM Punk, calling him out for his claims that he would lead by example. Below are some highlights and a video of McIntyre’s comments:

On CM Punk not working last night’s live event: “I’m here for tonight’s live event. Guess who is not here? The same person that claimed on Monday they would lead by example. CM Punk. Don’t be a hypocrite, mate. Leading by example would suggest you’re outworking everyone, and we both know that’s not true. I look at you and see the same old Punk. Very big name. Very good and here to make money, not friends. Your words, not mine. That’s the truth and that’s okay. Check my schedule these last few years, very few have done close to the amount of live events, TV, media, high-level media you can only trust so many people with, community work — I’m very proud to be the Global Ambassador for Special Olympics. All that stuff sets an example, and I do it, not because I have to, simply because I love it. Maybe, check my work outside of WWE. I evolved, grew business everywhere, and it got to the point where WWE started investing in multiple places where I was champion and it became clear to me, ‘Guess it’s time to go back home and finish what I started as a kid.'”

“You insert big name into company and get some attention, lots of attention. That’s okay. Just own it, that’s your role. Back in the day, you were a lot of negative things, so many negative things are going to be talked about soon enough when it’s time. You were also a workhorse. Now, not so much, and that’s okay. You’ll serve your purpose, and I will eliminate you in the Royal Rumble if we’re both in there together. No one is going to stop me from finally having the moment I have earned, especially you. Oh, and if you actually did some research, maybe you wouldn’t have said something as ignorant as ‘I’m not known for my talking.’ When pushed, I can even overshadow the best in the world. Smiling, cheesy Drew is dead. Drew f***ing McIntyre is back.”

Both McIntyre and Punk will be competing in the men’s Rumble match at this month’s premium live event. The WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is scheduled for Saturday, January 27. The event will be held at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.