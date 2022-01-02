Drew McIntyre Defeats Madcap Moss At WWE Day 1 (Pics, Video)

Drew McIntyre picked up another win at WWE Day 1 tonight when he pinned Madcap Moss after a Claymore. Madcap opened the match by telling bad jokes, only for McIntyre to interrupt. The match followed and McIntyre put Moss away in around ten minutes. You can follow along with our live coverage here.

Some truly sick power on display by @DMcIntyreWWE… 😳 💪#WWEDay1 is streaming LIVE exclusively on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else! pic.twitter.com/3T6YYn1WL3 — WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2022