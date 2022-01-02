wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Defeats Madcap Moss At WWE Day 1 (Pics, Video)
Drew McIntyre picked up another win at WWE Day 1 tonight when he pinned Madcap Moss after a Claymore. Madcap opened the match by telling bad jokes, only for McIntyre to interrupt. The match followed and McIntyre put Moss away in around ten minutes. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
A brutally honest review for Madcap Moss. @riddickMoss #WWEDay1 pic.twitter.com/yIHVfyaN6Y
— WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2022
.@DMcIntyreWWE sends Madcap flying!#WWEDay1 pic.twitter.com/sZo2c2RteU
— WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2022
😳😳😳#WWEDay1 @riddickMoss @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/vMGccHPfHv
— WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2022
Some truly sick power on display by @DMcIntyreWWE… 😳 💪#WWEDay1 is streaming LIVE exclusively on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else! pic.twitter.com/3T6YYn1WL3
— WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2022
.@DMcIntyreWWE takes down Madcap Moss at #WWEDay1! @riddickMoss @BaronCorbinWWE pic.twitter.com/4SsvnYTTnl
— WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Lio Rush Says He’s ‘Pissed’ After Tony Khan Responds To Big Swole’s AEW Exit Comments
- Big Swole Says She Left AEW Due to a Lack of Structure & Diversity, Tony Khan Responds
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Had Anti-Nick Khan Sign Removed At Monday’s WWE RAW
- WWE Reportedly Made Last Minute Change To Toni Storm’s Schedule Prior To Her Exit