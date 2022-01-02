wrestling / News

Drew McIntyre Defeats Madcap Moss At WWE Day 1 (Pics, Video)

January 1, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Day 1 Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre picked up another win at WWE Day 1 tonight when he pinned Madcap Moss after a Claymore. Madcap opened the match by telling bad jokes, only for McIntyre to interrupt. The match followed and McIntyre put Moss away in around ten minutes. You can follow along with our live coverage here.

