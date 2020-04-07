Drew McIntyre Defends WWE Title Against Big Show After WrestleMania, Match Shown on Raw (Pics, Video)

It turns out that Drew McIntyre competed in two matches at WrestleMania, defending the WWE Championship shortly against the Big Show after winning it. On tonight’s episode, WWE showed what they called “shocking footage” of what happened after WrestleMania ended, with Show coming out to the ring to interrupt a McIntyre promo and challenge him to a match.

McIntyre said that Show couldn’t say anything to make him accept, so Show instead slapped him across the face. The match went on, with McIntyre successfully defending. You can see pics and video from the match below:

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1247358728669708289