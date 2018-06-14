Drew McIntyre Didn’t Know About Dolph Ziggler Pairing Until Day of Raw Debut

– Drew McIntyre revealed during his interview with Jim Ross that he didn’t know about being paired with Dolph Ziggler until the day of his Raw (re)debut. McIntyre told Ross during his recent Ross Report appearance that he found out he would be teaming with Ziggler the day he showed up to Raw for his debut.

“I love it. I got told about it when I got to TV that day. I didn’t quite know what was going on. I was a single’s babyface when I was NXT Champion there. And when I came back, I was leaning more towards the heel side with Dolph and Dolph’s somebody I go way back with and I was really looking forward to work with him.”

According to a report from last month, Vince McMahon and Triple H have been very hands-on in their booking of McIntyre and that McMahon is “very high” on McIntyre since he returned to the main roster.