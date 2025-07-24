Drew McIntyre Describes The Differences Between Working For Triple H and Vince McMahon

In an interview with Logan Paul for Impaulsive (via Fightful), Drew McIntyre spoke about the differences in working for both Triple H and Vince McMahon, especially as how they saw him as a talent. McIntyre has been both a comedy character and a serious character during his multiple runs in WWE. He’s a former two-time WWE Champion.

He said: “It’s different. Obviously, Hunter learned under Vince and he created the world that we’re currently in. Hunter is very much of the modern thinking. For Vince, for me personally, he had a certain image of me and was always looking to protect me as this warrior character and if I wanted to try something outside of the box like the stuff I’m doing now, for me personally, it probably wouldn’t have happened because he’s like, ‘No, this is my Drew. This is my warrior. This is how I see it.’ Hunter is very much of the mindset of, ‘Now, we’re going to try something different.’ I’m not a heel. Everything I say is true and I’ll fight everybody verbally and I’ll beat you every time. I’m not a heel, I’m justified in every action that I’ve done. ‘We’re going to try this and let you be yourself and let your personality shine.’ From the second we had our first conversation when he took over, it’s been exactly that. We’ve developed this McIntyre character.“