– During a recent interview with Untapped, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre spoke about his bitter feud with CM Punk, culminating in a bloody battle in their Hell in a Cell match at WWE Bad Blood. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Drew McIntyre on his feud with CM Punk: “We spent a year where, most of it, he was injured, and I was on the microphone just shedding him nonstop. It built this incredible storyline that culminated in a Hell in a Cell match. I got hit in the head during the match, and I got 16 staples across the top of my head. Again, that was very real. I got hit by a toolbox, and right away, I saw the blood spurt across the ring within the first seven, eight minutes of the match.”

On their Hell in a Cell match being the culmination of their feud: “We’ve been building this story for a year, this was the culmination of this giant, and I was like, oh no, I’m bleeding out, and the lights are getting very bright right now. But that’s one of those moments you just gotta suck it up, and considering the story we told, the blood feud we were having, it was actually perfect, and we have our doctors on site to ensure that I’m okay, our referee’s communicating with the people in the back, they’re relating messages from me to say, ‘I’m okay.’ But for the viewers in the arena, the viewers at home, it was the violence required within the confines of that story to settle this yearlong tale.”

CM Punk defeated Drew McIntyre in their Hell in a Cell match, bringing an end to their feud.