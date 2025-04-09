– During a recent interview with It’s Called Soccer!, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre discussed his eye injury. As noted, during a recent episode of WWE SmackDown, McIntyre got some real glass in his eye after he was dropped on a windshield by Damian Priest. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Drew McIntyre on getting glass in his eye: “Part of the glass, where I landed on the windshield, bounced up and landed directly in my eyeball. I’m currently sporting the patch, hoping I can figure this thing out and get myself on WrestleMania. It’s a fight against time right now. It didn’t feel that bad. I’ve never landed on a windshield in my life. He probably should’ve thrown me on top of the car or the concrete to hurt more.”

On how windshield glass spiders out: “I’ve never landed on a windshield, but the glass is designed to spider out. I was wearing a leather jacket so thankfully I didn’t get all cut up. The fall wasn’t great, but not as bad as I thought it was going to be. Some debris came up in the air and landed straight in my eye, so I’m dealing with that right now. The eye thing wasn’t supposed to happen. I’m not supposed to be sitting here right now with an eyepatch on, yet, I am.”