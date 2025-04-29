– During a recent interview with High Performance, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre discussed his feud with CM Punk. During their trilogy last year, McIntyre won their first match at WWE SummerSlam. Punk then won their strap match at WWE Bash in Berlin, and then their Hell in a Cell bout at WWE Bad Blood. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Drew McIntyre on losing to CM Punk: “From a character perspective, I was okay with it. If anyone’s been following our show, you know, with Drew McIntyre, the journey that I’ve been on, I was the number one good guy, world champion, all that jazz and was wronged in a lot of ways by certain people who were bad guys at the time. Then these bad guys became good guys all of a sudden for no particular reason other than they took a vacation.”

On Roman Reigns: Like Roman Reigns, our top star, disappeared for six months, drank some margaritas, got some abs, came back and because he’s a big star, people just forgot all the bad stuff he did to everybody. He’s back and he’s got abs now. He’s cool. We love him, and a couple of his family members started doing some cool things. Like his cousin Jey Uso says a fun word, Yeet. Does a little hand gesture. He didn’t do anything particular to turn good. He just started doing that and people just started cheering him all of a sudden because we’re very interactive. So if our fans like to chant things, they like to join in on the gestures.”

On his character’s perspective: “From my character perspective, those guys made my life a living hell. They screwed me up with the world title multiple times, beat me down with chairs violently. Those chairs are real. Multiple times, and suddenly they were getting cheered. So I had certain issues when usually historically in wrestling, if you’re good, you just get on with the good guys you’re bad you’re going with the bad guys. You know, since Triple H took charge of the creative process it’s very much based in reality now. These days, it’s not just the good guys and the bad guys fighting each other like it used to be.”