WWE News: Drew McIntyre Discusses His Money in the Bank Toss, UK Holiday Sweepstakes Announced
December 11, 2020 | Posted by
– Drew McIntyre weighed in on his big Money in the Bank briefcase throw on the latest episode of The Bump. You can see the clip below, with McIntyre talking about how he broke a ThunderDome panel with the briefcase a couple of weeks ago:
– WWE announced their sweepstakes to win holiday sweatshirts and holiday decoration. Both sweepstakes are open to UK, Channel Islands and Isle of Man residents aged 18 or over.
You can get details for the two giveaways at the links above.
