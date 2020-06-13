Drew McIntyre on Seeing The Undertaker Break Character for The Last Ride, Wanting to Face Him Again in the Ring

– The Daily Star recently interviewed WWE World champion Drew McIntyre, who discussed The Undertaker docuseries The Last Ride and still wanting to face the Phenom again in the ring. Below are some highlights from the chat.

McIntyre on seeing The Undertaker speak out of character on The Last Ride: “The Last Ride documentaries have been amazing, and it’s been strange to see him speak out of character. I was there when the cameras were coming backstage back in the day and he’d literally be telling them to F-off. Now, to see him open up and let people into his amazing character and amazing work ethic that inspires so many people, myself included, is really cool. We’re seeing behind the scenes of an absolute legend in our business, seeing what drives him, which is his passion for this industry. He’s talking in every episode about how [his next match] is going to be the last one and that he’s going to retire, but I really do hope that he holds out a little bit longer.”

McIntyre on wanting to face The Undertaker again: “There was a time, over ten years ago, where we were going to be building a big singles match with The Undertaker and I. We had one match right before [his match] when Shawn Michaels was retired, and that was my first official defeat. We had a tag team match as well… and a couple of moments when we went face to face. The crowd started rumbling when he started doing the throat-cut and I rose up behind him and Roman saved him from the Claymore kick.. and afterwards he seemed pretty happy. I really think, given the right circumstances and considering our history and the fact he gave me my first official defeat, there’s a good story there. I know the match would absolutely deliver.”