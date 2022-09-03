Drew McIntyre Discusses WWE Possibly Splitting Up the Universal & WWE Championships

– During are recent interview with Alex McCarthy for Inside The Ropes, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre discussed WWE potentially splitting up the Universal and World Heavyweight Championship. Below are some highlights:

Drew McIntyre on not knowing about plans to split up the titles: “I mean, there’s no talk to me about any plan whatsoever. That’s the truth and generally, I don’t like to find out until last minute because things change so much anyway. But you know, splitting the titles may not be a bad thing if it’s possible. I’ve been saying it constantly on TV and in the media, I do believe the titles deserve to be represented in [an] appropriate manner, which means being on the show.”

McIntyre on how the titles should be represented: When they’re both together, they can’t be on both shows. The weekend live events, the media interviews right now, the title should be represented, should be very visible that there’s a certain honor and prestige to those titles, and it used to be defended every 30 days and we’ve lost that somewhere along the line. And they’re fine right now, they’re on a huge star like Roman Reigns but at the same time, I do believe they need to be on the show. And there’s more emphasis on wrestling right now. It needs to have the champion wrestling.”

McIntyre challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of today’s WWE Clash at the Castle event. It’s being held at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else. It’s also airing on BT Sport 2 in the UK.