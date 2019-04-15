Drew McIntyre Doesn’t Have A Preference Between Being A Heel or Face

In an interview with WTOP, Drew McIntyre spoke about whether he prefers to be a heel or a face, the origin of his finishing move, his time in 3MB and more. Here are highlights:

On how it feels to be winning: “It feels pretty fantastic. I’ve been back on Raw for less than a year and I’m obviously fighting Roman at WrestleMania and that’s a huge opportunity. But also, you know, it’s not my first day. I’m an 18-year overnight success, you may say, and things are happening for a reason and I’m ready for this opportunity.”

On being a part of 3MB: “Oh, it was great fun. That was a couple of my best friends there. And that’s what it was all about. Before that I was very serious. I was the “chosen one,” the Intercontinental Champion, you know — Vince McMahon’s guy. And then to go from the very serious role of the “chosen one” to 3MB was a bit of a 180. But it was also a chance to show a different side of my personality, let the crowd in a bit more. And then to go from 3MB to being released to reinventing myself as — the psychopath, I guess? I don’t call myself that! They called me the psychopath cause I get a little bit crazy there. I’m a little bit intense, but that’s OK because things are going well.”

On the origin of the Claymore kick: “Funny story behind it. Back in 3MB I was in a tag-team match: It was myself and Jinder against Ryback and somebody, and I was running to give Ryback a big boot. If you don’t know what a big boot is, it’s basically when you run at somebody and kick them in the face and you stay standing while you do it. Unfortunately, in 3MB I was wearing extremely tight leather pants that didn’t necessarily fit me. So as I ran to give him the big boot, the pants were so tight, as I raised my foot to his head, I had to kick up the other leg or I would have torn my crotch and I kept rotating around and landed on the back of my own head and knocked myself out. But once I watched it back, I went “Wow; that was really cool. If I can figure out how to do that kick without killing myself, I’ve got something here.” And that’s the day the Claymore was created.”

On if he prefers being a heel or a face: “Bad guys have more fun. But I enjoy both; my story can work a couple of ways. It can be an inspiration that if you do work hard you will achieve anything you want, and it can also be, ‘Only I could do that.'”