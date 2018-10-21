Drew McIntyre Doesn’t Think He and Dolph Ziggler Need a Tag Team Name

– Drew McIntyre spoke with Simon Takla for a new interview recently and discussed why he and Dolph Ziggler don’t need a tag team name, plus more. Video and highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the kinds of people he has a problem with: “I treat everyone how I would like to be treated, and I try to treat this industry and this job with the respect it deserves. Just so you know, what I say on TV and what I say in my interviews, my character isn’t exactly a character. I’m talking about complacency and appreciate the opportunities you have and treat your job and yourself with respect because I’m a firm believer in that I’ll be nice to everybody, but if you disrespect the job, then I don’t believe you belong in the business.”

On Ziggler and him not having a team name: “You know, I think it depends on the situation. I think with Dolph and I, this particular situation-and Braun also, we’re more individuals that have come together for a common goal. You know, someone like The Shield who are together are looking out for their own agenda and looking out for each other and not giving a damn about anybody else. So, we are actually there for the boys and girls on the roster. We’re trying to better the product. We’re trying to set an example for everyone, and somehow we’re the bad guys. That’s 2018 for you!”