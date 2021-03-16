Drew McIntyre Drops F-Bomb On Raw Talk During Sheamus Discussion

Drew McIntyre let one of the forbidden words slip on Raw Talk as he let an F-bomb out during his discussion of his issues with Sheamus. On Monday’s aftershow, the former WWE Champion was talking about his rivalry with his former friend when the four-letter word hit the floor.

McIntyre was asking why Sheamus didn’t just come right at him and ask for a WWE Championship match, continuing, “instead of all this f**king…” The censor came in then and McIntyre apologized for the language, noting that he’s just frustrated about having lost the WWE Championship and promising to get it back at WrestleMania.

Not shockingly, WWE has not put that clip online.