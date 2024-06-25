Drew McIntyre Says He’s Entering Money In The Bank Match On WWE Raw

Drew McIntyre says that he’s entering the Money in the Bank match, declaring his intent on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show opened with McIntyre appearing in the ring and taunting Punk with the bracelet he took off of the Best in the World after assaulting him on Smackdown.

McIntyre then said that he would enter the Money in the Bank ladder match and be wearing Punk’s bracelet — which has the names of his wife AJ and dog Larry — during the match. He also said that he would cash in the briefcase to win the WWE Championship on the same night he wins the MITB match and that Punk couldn’t do anything about it.

At this time, it’s not clear whether McIntyre will need to qualify for the MITB match like everyone else.