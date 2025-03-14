wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Comments On New European Football Belts, Takes Shot at Tottenham
March 14, 2025
As previously reported, WWE announced the creation of new European football legacy title belts, representing thirteen different major clubs. Drew McIntyre took to Twitter to comment on the news, taking a shot at Tottenham. Tottenham is one of the thirteen clubs represented.
He wrote: “That’s the only title Tottenham have seen in years.”
That’s the only title Tottenham have seen in years 😂😂😂 https://t.co/vr5EPmV6v8
— Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 14, 2025
