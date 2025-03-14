wrestling / News

Drew McIntyre Comments On New European Football Belts, Takes Shot at Tottenham

March 14, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Drew McIntyre WWE Smackdown 2-7-25 Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, WWE announced the creation of new European football legacy title belts, representing thirteen different major clubs. Drew McIntyre took to Twitter to comment on the news, taking a shot at Tottenham. Tottenham is one of the thirteen clubs represented.

He wrote: “That’s the only title Tottenham have seen in years.

