– During a recent interview with Gorilla Position, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre commented on his upcoming title about against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Drew McIntyre on Seth Rollins: “I made my feelings pretty clear on the show last week, that his focus should be on the World Championship, his focus should be on Raw, and he shouldn’t be…spreading himself so thin, but at the same time, it seems [like] it’s coming from a selfish place to me. He was trying to convince Cody to have the match with him, instead of finishing the story, which Cody promised everyone he was going to do. And the fans were clearly saying ‘We don’t want this. We want Cody to do what he said he was going to do, and finish the story.'”

On Cody Rhodes lying to The Rock: “He lied to The Rock. He’s wondering why The Rock is being like this, he said ‘You can have this match.’ Then he didn’t give it, he took it away. So Cody’s a liar, but that’s not my business over at ‘SmackDown.’ They can handle it over there.”

At WrestleMania 40, Drew McIntyre will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title yet again. The match will be held on Sunday, April 7 at Lincoln Financial Field. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.