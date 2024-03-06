– Drew McIntyre evoked his rival CM Punk once again in a message on social media, using words that CM Punk has uttered before at the infamous AEW All Out 2022 post-show press conference while speaking about Hangman Page. Instead, McIntyre reinterpreted Punk’s words while speaking about his on-air rival, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, who McIntyre will face for the belt at WrestleMania 40.

Drew McIntyre wrote on his social media, “What did I ever do in this world to deserve an empty-headed, ******* dumb **** like Seth Rollins to go out on national TV and go into business for himself.” You can view that message below.

McIntyre shared the message along with the clip of his attack last night on Raw. In the main event of Monday’s show, McIntyre defeated Jey Uso. Rollins rushed to the ring to help Uso, who was being attacked by his brother Jimmy. McIntyre then took the opportunity to deliver a Claymore Kick to Rollins.

At WrestleMania 40, McIntyre once again challenges Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title. The match is scheduled for Sunday, April 7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.