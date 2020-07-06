wrestling / News

Drew McIntyre Expects Dolph Ziggler To Reveal Stipulation Tonight on RAW

July 6, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In a post to Twitter, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre says he expects Dolph Ziggler to reveal the stipulation for their match at Extreme Rules tonight on RAW. Ziggler won the right to name that stipulation when he and Sasha Banks defeated McIntyre and Asuka last week.

He wrote: “No DQ? My arms tied behind my back? Blindfold? Loser has to be the other’s caddy for a year? What’s the stipulation, Dolph? I expect an answer tonight #WWERAW

