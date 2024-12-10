Drew McIntyre Explains Attack On Sami Zayn On WWE Raw, Admits To Taking Out Jey Uso

Drew McIntyre addressed his attack on Sami Zayn last week on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. As noted, McIntyre appeared on last week’s show after the main event and laid out Zayn with a Claymore Kick. The Scottish superstar appeared in a backstage segment to talk about how he took time off after his loss to CM Punk at Hell in the Cell because his family needed him.

McIntyre then talked about the men’s WarGames match at Survivor Series and how he saw CM Punk standing with Roman Reigns along with Zayn and the Usos. He said that at least Punk took a bribe by soliciting a favor from Paul Heyman, while the others sold out for nothing. So he knew he had to come back and take out Zayn as well as Jey Uso. He vowed that even though he couldn’t change the past, he will change the future.

Later in the show, Zayn cut a promo with Seth Rollins in the ring where Zayn tried to play peacemaker between Rollins and Punk. Zayn agreed that the matter was Rollins’ business and after Zayn left the ring, McIntyre ambushed in and beat him down.