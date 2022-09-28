Drew McIntyre Says Not All of the Ending of WWE Clash at the Castle Was Meant to Air on TV

– While speaking to the Hollywood Raw podcast, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre discussed the ending to WWE Clash at the Castle, when Tyson Fury started singing in the ring to console him after his loss to Roman Reigns. According to McIntyre, not all of that finish was “supposed to be on TV.” As noted, there have been conflicting reports regarding the ending to the event. Freddie Prinze Jr. said that segment the segment was WWE forgetting to cut the feed when Fury started singing “American Pie.”

However, a later report from Fightful Select stated that the finish on the broadcast aired exactly as planned. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

McIntyre on the ending to WWE Clash at the Castle: “The singing that happened in Cardiff, if you had told me, ‘You’re going to sing a song after you lose a big match,’ I still haven’t checked how much was on TV, but not all of it was supposed to be on TV, but we went for it. If you embrace it, chances are the crowd is going to embrace it too and you’re going to have a fun time together. After that fun time, you deal with the serious storyline stuff on the following TVs.”

Drew McIntyre on how it’s hard for him to get embarrassed as a wrestler anymore: “I was once a New Year’s baby, that was not televised. That was pretty embarrassing. These are things that, when I was younger, I’d go, ‘I can’t believe this is happening, I’m such a serious wrestler.’ Eventually, you realize, this is for kids. We’re playing right now. You get the chance to do this wild job you’ve always dreamed of, you’re entertaining people and you can’t just do the same thing every week and be mad. I’d love to dress up as a baby right now. I’d have a hell of a time. When I was younger, ‘I’m such a serious wrestler, I cannot believe I’m putting on this sheet thing, a half-ass toga with members of 3MB and an untelevised show.’ I had one of the guys pull the toga thing and it came off, so I had my under tights under it, no kneepads or sneakers, I did a little dance around and looked like a stripper. It was a little embarrassing, but if it happened today, I would love it. These days, there’s nothing you can do to me or put me in a position where I’d get embarrassed because I’ve been through so much and I realize what is important now and realize the entertainment factor.”

WWE Clash at the Castle was held earlier this month at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.