– During a recent interview with The Daily Mail’s Alex McCarthy, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre discussed what it’s like to go back and forth with CM Punk on the microphone in WWE, along with Punk’s comments about being nicknamed “the chosen one” by Vince McMahon on the March 25 edition of WWE Raw. Below are some highlights:

On Punk’s comments during the promo segment in March: “I have to thank him [Punk] for that I guess. One thing I can thank him for. If he’s got that microphone you know he’s bringing his A-game and perhaps the first time we were in the ring together he was still finding his feet being back in WWE. I think he realized – I know he realized, I could see it in his eyes – this isn’t the same Drew and I had his number the first time we were in the ring together, and I stomped his stupid little arm.”

On having the opportunity to go back and forth with Punk: “The second time, I could see it in his eyes, ‘Right, I’m back, I’ve got all my guns loaded,’ and this is the CM Punk of old. And I knew I could either step up to his level or I can drown and I don’t belong at his level. So it was cool to have that opportunity to go back and forth and have people go, ‘Oh my god, this is insane.’ When you thought it couldn’t get anymore insane it kept escalating and escalating. You have to be quick on your feet and you have to know exactly who you are in this industry if you’re going to compete at the top level.”

McIntyre on his gratitude for CM Punk: “So I can say thank you to him for showing in that segment everybody that said well, Drew just went to-to-toe with Punk in his prime, on fire. And Seth also added to that segment in what has become something of a legendary segment. It’s all people talk to me about recently.”

McIntyre was recently forced to withdraw from the King of the Ring tournament due to injury. He was later replaced by Jey Uso. During last night’s Raw, World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest declared that McIntyre would receive a title shot when he’s ready to return to the ring.