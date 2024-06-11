wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Explains His Hatred for the Money in the Bank Briefcase
– During a new interview with The Indian Express, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre discussed his upcoming title challenge set for later this weekend at WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland. During the interview, McIntyre discussed his dislike for the Money in the Bank briefcase (via Fightful), “I can’t stand the Money in the Bank briefcase. I understand the point is to cash it in and win the title, but the reason I’ve lost my last two world titles is because of that stupid briefcase.”
Drew McIntyre challenges Damian Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship this Saturday, June 15 at WWE Clash at the Castle, which is being held in McIntyre’s native Scotland. The event will take place at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.
