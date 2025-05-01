– During a recent interview with High Performance, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre discussed his WWE character, noting that his WWE persona was traumatized by his title loss to Roman Reigns at WWE Clash at the Castle in 2022, sparking McIntyre’s eventual heel turn. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Drew McIntyre on how his character deal with being screwed by The Bloodline: “My reaction to these guys (The Bloodline) suddenly get cheered wasn’t, we’re good now, man, high fives, we’re all good, guys, like it might have been five years ago. It’s, no, he’s beat me up. Why are you people cheering? Because we like them though he took a holiday, and he does a cool hand thing though this that’s not legitimate reason. He made my life hell. He screwed me over in the UK in front of 55,000 people out of the world title. That’s why I hate him. I was like, ‘Drew, just get over it.'”

On how the loss was traumatic for his character: “I was like, get over it. I’m traumatized. I have PTSD. Those are real things. We implement those into storylines. That’s how I started the process of becoming this bad guy. The same thing with CM Punk, these real emotions. The more that I take things to the finish line as a character, and I’m justified, but people don’t like getting the truth pointed out constantly, and at the final hurdle, McIntyre will get egg on his face sometimes.”

On the end of the story: “If I just win and I win the title and I succeed, I’m kind of just right. That’s kind of the end of the story. But the more I get tripped to the final hurdle, the more I can push forward with the story, the more gripes I have, the more truth I can tell in it makes things more interesting from a television perspective.”