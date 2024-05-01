– During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show earlier today, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre discussed the recent news of his re-signing with WWE and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

McIntyre on his decision to re-sign with WWE: “We’re making billion dollar deals left and right. The billion-dollar man Nick Khan is closing all these deals for us, left and right. At the top, there is a lot of things going on, a lot of opportunities if you get to the top. I’ve been to the top and whatever people are trying to do to stop me from getting to the top, it’s not going to happen.”

On how he didn’t intend to leave of go anywhere else: “I know this industry too well. I’ve figured out backstage. If you try to politic ahead of me, I’ll beat you down and I’ll get myself ahead of you. I know how this game works. I’m too big and wise. That’s why I’m staying with WWE for the foreseeable future. I wasn’t going to go anywhere, for anybody out there who was unsure, reading those internet rumors or whatever.”

On needing to figure out his deal with the executives: “We were in a place where I had to get things right for my family. I got with Nick Khan and Triple H, they were so understanding. We got things right for the future. Drew McIntyre was never going to go away from WWE. It’s awesome that The Rock made the announcement. It’s the first thing he’s done for anybody on our roster, ‘Drew McIntyre has re-signed with WWE.”

McIntyre is currently in the midst of a brewing feud with CM Punk, who taunted him earlier this week on Monday Night Raw. Later this summer, WWE will be heading to McIntyre’s native Scotland for Clash at the Castle: Scotland on June 14 in Glasgow. The event will be held at the OVO Hydro.