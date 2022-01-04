Drew McIntyre Explains Why He Stopped Doing the ‘Story Time With Drew’ Promos

– During a recent interview with CBS Sports, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre discussed the ThunderDome era of WWE without live fans in attendance for the shows, the Story Time With Drew segments, and more. Below are some additional highlights:

McIntyre on the ThunderDome era: “I remember that particular time. It was amazing that the fans stayed so positive for such a long time and the only way we could gauge it was social media. Generally, they are the harshest critics. So they were positive for such a long time until, I think I had wrestled with Lashley a couple of times. Even though it had technically only been maybe two matches, it felt like it’d be going on for a long time. Perhaps we didn’t do as many interesting things as we could and should have done to keep fans invested. I think they were just over that particular storyline. By the time fans were coming back, there was still a bit of a feeling like we’d had a lot of Drew in our face, which we had.”

On having the live fans returns: “Realistically, we had Drew McIntyre at the top of the card for a year and a half, which in today’s day and age might as well be 20 years with the short attention spans that people have. I was aware of that fully when the crowds were coming back, especially at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. So as soon as I got the opportunity to cover for all earlier in the night, I had the money in the bag. If you go back and watch it, you hear the initial reaction. When I appeared, I was just glad to hear the noise. Like, there was a lot of cheers, but also some boos mixed in there as well.”

McIntyre on dropping the Story Time With Drew segments after live fans returned: “If you watch the duration of the promo, I was back to being just regular Drew. I wasn’t trying any outside-the-box things like, ‘Story Time with Drew’. I instantly dropped that crap the second fans came back because I knew it wasn’t gonna work with a live audience. You could hear them cheering by the end of the interview. From that moment forward, I kept with what I know works, what brought me to the dance as a main-event player, which is just me with the volume turned up. I had fun on the rest of my time on Raw with a live audience being there. Outside of the title scene, fans really started paying attention again, and the move to Smackdown was like a whole fresh coat of paint all over again. That was the kind of rebirth again of Drew McIntyre.”