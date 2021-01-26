Drew McIntyre Explains Why He Thinks The Fiend and the WWE Title Shouldn’t Mix

Drew McIntyre is a big fan of The Fiend, but he doesn’t think the character should be in the WWE Title picture and explained why. McIntyre spoke with Sportskeeda and was asked if he would be interested in being inolved in a cinematic match, which of course is the favored environment of The Fiend.

“Maybe eventually, not right now,” he said. “I’m WWE Champion and I think, in fact I know, like the way I’ve been building the title, it’s about the honor and respect and about wrestling. And there’s room on the show for everything, a little bit something for everybody, different characters. It’d be boring if everyone was the same and The Fiend’s unique character is so incredible, so out there, but I don’t think that’s something I think I want to mix the WWE title with. Like that’s for, you know that portion of the audience and for me as a fan to watch and be blown away by the spectacle.”

He continued, “But when it comes to the WWE Championship, I expect it to be in a wrestling match. You know, like man-on-man, fighting over the title with respect and honor. And that’s what I’m all about, that’s how I’ve tried to represent the title and that’s how I think it should be represented. Not in a comedic fashion or an outlanding fashion, but a realistic wrestling environment.”

McIntyre is set to defend the WWE Championship against Goldberg at the Royal Rumble this weekend, and teamed with Indus Sher to defeat Jinder Mahal and The Bollywood Boyz at WWE Superstar Spectacle which aired today.